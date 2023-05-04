PALMDALE — Local volunteers and a team from construction company Suffolk Los Angeles spent April 22, TEAMBuild Day, building homes for veterans in the Veteran-Enriched Neighborhood on Division Street.

The event, sponsored by the Suffolk Cares Foundation, marked a continued partnership between the construction company and Homes4Families, a nonprofit organization that builds Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods. Homes4Families TEAMBuild is a team building program for corporate and association groups. The day includes group bonding and empowerment activities.

