PALMDALE — Local volunteers and a team from construction company Suffolk Los Angeles spent April 22, TEAMBuild Day, building homes for veterans in the Veteran-Enriched Neighborhood on Division Street.
The event, sponsored by the Suffolk Cares Foundation, marked a continued partnership between the construction company and Homes4Families, a nonprofit organization that builds Veteran Enriched Neighborhoods. Homes4Families TEAMBuild is a team building program for corporate and association groups. The day includes group bonding and empowerment activities.
“We’re honored to have been able to support a local veteran the way we know best: through our passion for built innovation,” Jim Stanley, COO of Suffolk Los Angeles, said in a statement. “Our Los Angeles team spent the day building a home from the ground up, reminding us all of the value of teamwork, and hands-on volunteering. We look forward to more opportunities, both internally at Suffolk and in our Southern California communities, to build a better tomorrow for those who bravely served our country.”
The Suffolk Team worked alongside veterans James Mumma (House 54), Kirmani Jarrett (House 52) and Omar Martinez (House 49), according to Donielle DeLeon, senior director for Community Relations of Homes4Families
Homes4Families’ veteran-enriched neighborhood model offers home ownership and family enrichment services to low-income veterans and their families. The nonprofit organization also provides comprehensive wraparound services that include financial education, therapeutic workshops, trauma-informed care and veteran-to-veteran support. Trauma-informed care allows the veterans to come together in groups to talk about their past and their experiences and how it is affecting them in the present.
Veterans selected for the program must be honorably discharged from the US military. They must be willing to commit 500 hours of sweat equity for families and 350 hours of sweat equity for singles. They must meet low income requirements. They will pay no more than 30% AMI (Average Median Income).
Mumma, a single veteran, served two tours and was homeless when he originally applied to the program, DeLeon said. He has lost his hearing due to service injuries and has TBI and PTSD, which re being treated through a professional therapist, as well as programs through the Wrap Around Services held within and from the My TIME ( My Trauma Informed Military Enrichment) center.
Jarrett is moving into his home with his wife and children. He served two tours.
“He is new to the program and was moved up from Phase 4 to Phase 3 as he has dedicated himself to completing the sweat equity; therefore, when a sooner home became available, we were able to move his family up,” DeLeon said.
Martinez has served in the military since he was 18 and is still in reserves.
“He drives from downtown Los Angeles several days a week to complete his sweat equity,” DeLeon said. “He is moving into the home with his daughter.”
