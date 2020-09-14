PALMDALE — Gregg Anderson Academy first-grade teacher Kristin Studt wanted to help her students navigate the new school year as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continued to challenge educators and families, so she wrote a book.
“Back in June, at that time, we had no idea what the situation would be like for the coming school year, for the fall,” Studt said. “We were told the kids were going to go back, but they’d have to wear a mask.”
Westside Union School District initially planned on a hybrid-learning model, where students would attend school two days a week in class and then complete the other three days via distance learning at home. School campuses remained closed, however, under state orders as Los Angeles County’s COVID-19 infection rates continued to rise, placing the county on the state’s monitoring list.
“It just really was such a confusing time for me thinking what would I do with my students and then as a mom, what in the world am I going to do with my own children,” Studt said.
Studt did not have the ideal answer. However, she thought about how to explain it to her incoming first graders, who would be meeting Studt for the first time in a couple of months.
“I just kept thinking, how scary for a little kid to be able to meet a stranger, really, for the first time and not be able to see their face,” Studt said.
Studt did not think about writing a book until later. She watched her 12-year-old son as he looked toward starting junior high and not knowing how it would happen.
“I went on a walk one morning and I just started thinking of these little ideas in my head of the ways I could tell students,” Studt said. “And then some rhyming words kind of came to me, and then I had this idea I could put it on paper and see how it went.”
The result is the digital book, “Mask or No Mask, One Thing is True … I am Your Teacher and I’m Here for You!”
The book features illustrations by professional animator Noé Garcia, one of Studt’s former parents. Studt taught Garcia’s twins when they were in first grade. His wife also volunteered in Studt’s classroom.
Garcia is an animator for “Bob’s Burgers” on Fox. He previously worked for Disney, DreamWorks and Warner Bros.
“She had mentioned it to my wife a long time ago,” Garcia said. “At the time, I was working way too many hours, so I didn’t get to help her.”
When Garcia had a couple of slow weeks come up, his wife contacted Studt and they worked out a plan to meet in a park.
“It’s been a rush journey,” Garcia said.
They met in July and decided to publish the book in a digital format initially in order to make sure it was ready in time for the start of school in August.
“We decided let’s do this digital for right now because to get it published, it’s going to take a long,” Garcia said. “Maybe we’ll get it published this way but at least get is started, get the story out for people because it’s pretty cool story.”
Garcia’s twin sons, who are now in fourth grade, make an appearance in the book as their younger selves. They are on the page looking at the closed city park sign.
Studt’s book, available in digital format only for the time being, captures the uncertainty in March when schools first closed to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the continuing difficulties and some bright moments through the pandemic, such as drive-by birthday parades.
“It literally started out with me trying to figure out how am I going to ease children’s fears going back to school,” Studt said.
Studt kept the book lighthearted. The book applies to students and families young and old because it talks about other stuff that people have gone through, she said.
For example, one page shows a boy and girl in the backyard with a tent, flashlight, some books and bedrolls at the parents look on from inside in the house.
“Maybe you camped for fun in the yard, maybe you didn’t because the days were too hard,” Studt wrote in the accompanying text.
‘”I tried to make it something familiar,” Studt said. “We’re all going through something that’s not normal.”
The digital book has an ISBN number with copyright registration pending. It is available for purchase at https://storiesbystudt.com
