LANCASTER — For nearly 60 years, Teen Challenge of Southern California has been bringing hope and freedom to youth, adults, and families whose lives have been affected by addiction.
The new Antelope Valley chapter of Teen Challenge of Southern California hosted a ribbon-cutting celebration, Tuesday, where it showcased its new outreach center dedicated to serving those recovering from drug and alcohol addiction, as well as their families.
“Today we’re going to have that official ribbon-cutting,” Pastor Chris Johnson from Grace Chapel said, “to mark the beginning of a new thing that God is doing in the Antelope Valley to help people, no matter their background, no matter what their religious belief. This is open to the whole community, for anybody that wants to be free from the power of drug addiction.”
“I came into Teen Challenge after a 10-year methamphetamine addiction. I went from being in the top 5% of my high school to losing my job, schooling, and all my friends,” Petrina Kelley, a Teen Challenge alumnus said. “My uncle helped me get into Teen Challenge, 17 years ago, and that’s where I became a new person,”
The event was attended by local and state dignitaries who shared about the role that Teen Challenge will have in serving the greater Antelope Valley community.
“It’s apropos that we’re here,” Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said, referencing the major illegal marijuana law enforcement operation that was happening parallel with the celebration. “It’s taking it from a place where they’re destroying lives and to a place that they’re rebuilding them.”
“We want to help bring real hope to families and individuals who struggle with addiction and help them find freedom to dream again and reach their full God-given potential,” Ron Brown, executive director of Teen Challenge of Southern California, said. “Addiction is a major driver of increasing homelessness, and deaths of despair. The good news is that there is hope, help and life transformation in the faith-based approach of the Teen Challenge programs and ministry. Our desire is to work hand-in-hand with the local churches, business leaders and community leaders who are already doing remarkable work serving the wonderful citizens of Antelope Valley.”
The Outreach Center is at 43807 10th St. West, Suite E, in Lancaster.
“This is such an important resource for our community,” Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said.
“People are being poisoned, you can call it overdose, this fentanyl takes a very small amount, and it will kill you,” Assemblyman Tom Lackey said, addressing the critical need for Teen Challenge in the Antelope Valley.
The Outreach Center was dedicated with a prayer from former mayor of Lancaster Bishop Henry Hearns, who said: “Will you bless not only the talent that will operate this building, but everyone who comes in and out of this building, or comes on these grounds, even in the parking spaces. We pray that your Holy Spirit will rule over them and cause them to say, ‘Something is strange here, I like it here.’ ”
