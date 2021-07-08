PALMDALE — The dog days of summer are here, and Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation staff can help your pup get through them.
The city will host three “Keeping Canines Cool with Pools” events at Yellen Dog Park, with the first from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday.
Four-legged friends will be able to splash around in pop-up pools in the small and large dog areas. Music, treats and water fun with other furry friends will be part of the festivities.
Additional Keeping Canines Cool with Pools events are set for 9 to 11 a.m. on July 23 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Topping off the season will the End of Summer Splash from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 21. Dog pools will be provided, as well as fun dog games and some yummy treats.
All events are free and open to the public.
Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
