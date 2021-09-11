LANCASTER — Authorities are seeking public help to find a woman who went missing nearly three years ago and who may be in the Lancaster area.
Genevieve Prepetit, 50, is described as Black, five feet five inches tall, 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
“Genevieve lives a transient lifestyle in the city of Lancaster,” according to the sheriff’s department.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
