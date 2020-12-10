LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Manuel “Manny” Padilla.
He is a 44-year-old Hispanic who was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday near his residence on the 45200 block of 32nd Street West in Lancaster.
Padilla is five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and tan pants.
He suffers from paranoid schizophrenia.
Anyone with information about Padilla’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
