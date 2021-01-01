LANCASTER — Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help after a man was struck and killed on Dec. 14.
The fatal hit-and-run occurred at 12:04 a.m. at Avenue I and 30th Street East. The preliminary investigation shows that an adult male was walking across the intersection of 30th Street East and Avenue I, when he was struck by a gray sedan.
Witnesses told investigators that the pedestrian was in the crosswalk and was crossing on a green light when struck. The gray sedan was southbound on 30th Street East and made a westbound turn onto Avenue I. It then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
The pedestrian was transported to the Antelope Valley Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries. Speed appears to be a factor in the incident.
The circumstances of the hit-and-run are still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding the incident are asked to call Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators at 661-948-8466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.