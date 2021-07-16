PALMDALE — Traffic investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station are asking the public for help regarding a traffic collision.
The fatal incident happened around 9:27 p.m. July 9 at 10th Street West and Avenue N-8. Investigators so far know that an 18-year-old woman was driving a 2002 Honda Civic in the southbound right lane of 10th Street West. She hit a female pedestrian, who died at the scene.
There are no further details available and traffic investigators are hoping that someone has more information regarding the incident, as the investigation is ongoing.
Those with information are asked to call the Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400 or Det. Steve Quiroz at 661-272-2423.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, download the P3 Tips app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
