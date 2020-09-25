LANCASTER — Detectives with the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station need help in locating a missing teen.
Maya Manuel, 15, is a Black female, about five-feet-eight-inches and weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes with a scar on her left cheek.
She was last seen on Feb. 28, 2019, and detectives believe she is staying with friends or family in the Antelope Valley or South Los Angeles area.
Those with information regarding where Manuel might be are asked to contact Det. De La Cruz at 661-948-8466.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app, P3 Mobile for the hearing impaired on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
