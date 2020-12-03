PALMDALE — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Alan Dale Hersey Jr.
He was last seen in July, in the city of Palmdale. He is 71 years old, five-feet-eight-inches and 166 pounds, with green/blue eyes and long, straight gray hair. He was last seen in his white 2002 Ford F-150 with a white camper shell and California license plate number 6Y25409. He may have been heading to Santa Monica.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
