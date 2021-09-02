LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating Josef Keiontae Chappelle.
Chappelle is a 28-year-old male who was last seen at 4 p.m., Aug. 17, in the 44200 block of Artesia Mill Court in Lancaster.
Chappelle is five-feet-seven-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan pants. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the word “Gemini” and one on his left arm with Asian characters.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
