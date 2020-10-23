LANCASTER — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s At-Risk Missing Persons Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Harold Zeigler, 62.
He was last seen at 7:45 p.m. Oct. 15, near his residence on the 44000 block of 11th Street West.
Zeigler is Black, stands six-feet-two-inches tall, has brown eyes, is bald and was last seen wearing a blue-and-white polo shirt and khaki shorts. He suffers from diabetes.
Anyone with information regarding Zeigler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the P3 mobile app or visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
