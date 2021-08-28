LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives asked for the public’s help Friday in tracking down a 14-year-old boy described as a critical missing juvenile or runaway.
Israel Rosas is a Hispanic 14-year-old male. He is five feet, five tall, weighs 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Thursday wearing a red hoodie with a devil emblem on it.
If you see anyone matching his description or have any information on where he may be, contact Detective Segura at 661-948-8466. Those who wish to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
