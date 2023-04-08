West Coast Salmon Fishing Ban

Bob Maharry sits inside his fishing boat docked at Pier 45 in San Francisco. A federal regulatory group has voted to officially close king salmon fishing season along much of the West Coast after near-record low numbers of the fish, also known as Chinook, returned to California’s rivers in 2022.

 Associated Press files

SAN DIEGO — California officials are seeking millions of dollars in federal disaster relief for the state’s salmon fishing industry, they said Friday following the closure of recreational and commercial king salmon fishing seasons along much of the West Coast due to near-record low numbers of the iconic fish returning to their spawning grounds.

Dealing a blow to the Pacific Northwest’s salmon fishing industry, the Pacific Fishery Management Council approved the closure Thursday for fall-run Chinook fishing from Cape Falcon in northern Oregon to the California-Mexico border. Limited recreational salmon fishing will be allowed off southern Oregon in the fall.

