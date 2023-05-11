Detectives from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three male theft suspects.
The three entered a Target store in Palmdale and stole miscellaneous items with a value of more than $1,000, according to a press release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective V. Felix at 661-272-2460. Informants also can remain anonymous by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, using a smartphone and downloading the P3Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by going to lacromestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.