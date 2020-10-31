LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives with Lancaster Station are seeking the public’s help in identifying a female theft suspect.
She is accused of stealing, then using a victim’s credit card at several businesses.
“We all work hard for our money,” a news release from Lancaster Station said. “Let’s work together to identify this woman and let her know we won’t allow this in our city.”
Those who have any information about her identity or who recognize her are encouraged to call Det. Canela at 661-948-8466.
Those who would like to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the P3 tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.