LANCASTER — Detectives from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects (right) who stole the victim’s credit card and made purchases at a local business.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Canela at the Lancaster station at 661-948-8466. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), using a smartphone by downloading the PT3Tips mobile app on Google Play or the Apple App store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
