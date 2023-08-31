PALMDALE — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 19-year-old woman last seen in Palmdale on the Fourth of July.
Michelle Blanca Ballesteros, who also goes by Sam, was last seen in the 39900 block of 10th Street West near the Antelope Valley Freeway around 9 a.m. July 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies described her as a 4-foot-10-inch Hispanic woman weighing 72 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans.
According to the sheriff’s department, Ballesteros is presumed to be in or traveling to Bakersfield.
Anyone with information regarding Ballesteros’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Person Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
