Missing woman

Michelle Blanca Ballesteros, 19, who also goes by Sam, has been missing since July 4, when she was last seen in Palmdale near the Antelope Valley Freeway.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

PALMDALE — Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 19-year-old woman last seen in Palmdale on the Fourth of July.

Michelle Blanca Ballesteros, who also goes by Sam, was last seen in the 39900 block of 10th Street West near the Antelope Valley Freeway around 9 a.m. July 4, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

