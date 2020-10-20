The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing person considered at-risk.
At 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 19, 62-year-old Gabriel Gomez was last seen on foot at the corner of Olive Drive and Airport Drive.
He is 5’9,” 270 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweater and blue jeans with white shoes.
Gomez also has a black cane.
He is considered at-risk due to several medical issues.
Anyone with information on Gomez is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.
