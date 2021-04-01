LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Zahnya “Nini” Hill.
She is a 15-year-old Black female who was last seen on Tuesday in the 43200 block of Laurelwood Lane in Lancaster. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red jacket and blue jeans.
Hill is five-feet-six-inches tall, weighs 300 pounds, and has long black and red hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo on her left hand of a crown with the letter D.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
Those who prefer to provide information anonymously, may call Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, use the P3 Tips mobile app or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.