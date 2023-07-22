Kidnap Rescue

This “Help Me!” sign was used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas who was rescued earlier this month in Long Beach when passersby saw her hold up the sign in a parked car, police said.

 Associated Press

LONG BEACH — A 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas and sexually assaulted was rescued in Southern California when passersby saw her hold up a “help me” sign in a parked car, police and federal authorities said.

The rescue occurred July 9 in Long Beach when officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed girl,” police said in a press release Thursday.

