LANCASTER — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Shomari Imani Davis.
She is a 22 year-old female Black who last seen at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, on the 43000 block of Gadsden Avenue in Lancaster.
Shomari is five feet, three inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has curly black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black short and black pants.
Davis is diagnosed with schizophrenia, autism and depression.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.
To provide information anonymously, call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-8477, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org
