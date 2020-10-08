LANCASTER — Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating Edgar Padilla Vasquez.
He was last seen at 10 a.m., Oct. 6 in the 42000 block of 23rd Street West in Lancaster. His possible destination is the Mojave Desert.
He is 39 years old, stands five-feet-nine-inches and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes, short black hair and a short beard. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and dark blue pants.
Padilla Vasquez was driving a gray 2020 Honda Civic with temporary California licensee plate number 8SLP192. He suffers form schizophrenia and made suicidal statements.
Anyone with information on Padilla Vasquez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to provide information anonymously may do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or using a smartphone to download the P3 Tips app or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org
