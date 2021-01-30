JUNIPER HILLS — Los Angeles County Public Works staff will be in Juniper Hills and Lake Hughes this weekend and Monday to help property owners sign up to have wildfire debris removed in a free government program.
The deadline to opt in is Monday.
The Debris Removal Team will staff a Community Outreach Vehicle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and Monday at the Juniper Hills Community Association’s Juniper Bowl, 31401 106th St. East, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Lakes Community Center, 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.
Property owners will be able to:
• Ask questions about the debris removal program and the two options available to them.
• Obtain assistance to complete and submit their right-of-entry and local program applications.
• Submit additional documentation needed to complete their applications.
• Check the status of submitted applications.
Do not attend if you have COVID-19 symptoms, have been asked to quarantine, or recently traveled internationally. Participants will be required to wear a face covering and maintain a six-foot distance from others. In addition, wash and sanitize their hands often.
For details or inquiries, contact the 1Debris Removal Hotline at 626- 979-5370 or via email at bobcatfire@pw.lacounty.gov or lakefire@pw.lacounty.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.