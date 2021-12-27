Santa has visited, the presents are opened, the holidays are over. All that remains is removing the holiday decorations.
If your holiday decorations include a Christmas tree, there are several options to safely and legally dispose of what is likely now a fire hazard.
In all instances, trees must be free of all ornaments, bulbs, lights, decorations, tinsel and plastic or metal tree stands. Flocked trees are not accepted.
In Lancaster and Palmdale, Waste Management offers tree disposal as part of customers’ curbside service, from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14. Trees will be picked up from the curb on regularly-scheduled collection days.
Trees will be collected from residential customers in the unincorporated areas that have either green waste service or a metal dumpster from Dec. 26 to Jan. 14.
Free drop-off locations are also available through Jan. 31:
• Antelope Valley Recycling and Disposal Facility, 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.
• Lancaster Landfill and Recycling Center, 600 East Ave. F in Lancaster.
For those residents in the Kern County portion of the Valley, Kern County Public Works offers a Christmas tree recycling program.
Now through Jan. 10, trees may be brought to one of a number of drop-off locations for recycling.
Antelope Valley drop-off locations are:
• Boron Landfill, 11400 Boron Ave.
Hours: Sunday to Tuesday and Thursday, midnight to 4 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Mojave-Rosamond Landfill, 400 Silver Queen Road.
Hours: Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon.
Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Waste Management, Inc., 1731 Sierra Highway, Rosamond.
Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
