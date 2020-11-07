LOS ANGELES — A helicopter delivering a donated human heart to a hospital in East Los Angeles crashed on the roof Friday, but the three people aboard escaped without serious injuries, authorities said.
The private air ambulance crashed shortly after 3 p.m. on the helipad at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California in Boyle Heights. But there was no fire and no significant fuel leak, the Los Angeles Fire Department tweeted.
News reports showed the helicopter on its side on the rooftop pad, with its rotor blades gone.
