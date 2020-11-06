Helen Lachs Ginsburg, an economist and leading authority on full employment, or what has been called a job guarantee, died Oct. 8 in a hospital in Queens, New York. She was 91.
Ginsburg had retired as a professor of economics at Brooklyn College, where she specialized in labor and social welfare. She studied the public policy’s ramifications of full employment in the United States as well as in Sweden, and she received several awards from the US Department of Labor.
Full employment — defined as an economy in which anyone who wants a job can find one — has been part of the national conversation since the early 20th century.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt was a strong proponent of full employment during the Depression. His hiring programs, including the Works Progress Administration and the Civilian Conservation Corps, provided significant relief for many workers, but their temporary nature made them insufficient to achieve the long-term benefits that he had hoped for.
“Living-wage jobs as a right may seem unrealistic,” Ginsburg wrote in a 2011 article, “but so once did the right of all children to go to school, the right of women to vote and the abolition of slavery.”
Ginsburg was a founding member of the National Committee for Full Employment, which was led by Coretta Scott King as she carried on the quest for economic justice and equality begun by her husband, Martin Luther King Jr.
