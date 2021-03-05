PALMDALE — There is still time to register to donate blood for the inaugural Jacob Hefter Foundation Blood Drive on Saturday at Marie Kerr Park.
The Foundation partnered with Cedars Sinai Blood Donor Center for the event.
“The Foundation feels this is an excellent way to serve a critical need in the healthcare community, while at the same time reminding the public about the dangers of distracted driving,” the Foundation said.
The event motto is one pint plus one pledge equals saving a life.
The blood drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the park, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Limited spots are available and advance appointments are highly recommended. They may be made at www.jacobhefterfoundation.org. Click on events.
In addition to the blood drive, there will be a distracted driving simulator and education, as well as a fundraiser.
Individuals 17 and older who weigh at least 110 pounds, and teens aged 16 with a signed parent consent hospital form, will be able to donate blood, receive information about joining the bone marrow registry via Be The Match, and take a pledge to be Text-Free Drivers. Everything is free for those who donate blood, for any of the following:
• Plenty of free self-parking on-site and easily accessible for everyone.
• Comfortable spacious indoors arrangements inside the large sports complex.
• Testing for COVID-19 antibodies.
• Information to find out individual blood type.
• Enlist in the Be The Match bone marrow registry, for individuals ages 18 and older.
• Health screening including vital signs, blood pressure evaluation, iron test, temperature and pulse.
• New shirt to first 100 donors.
• Majority of common daily medications allowed, tattoos accepted and body piercings accepted (if done at a California licensed shop).
• Safely individually packaged all-you-can-eat refreshment snacks/juices/bottled water.
• Repeat donors and also first-timers invited. Wear a mask and bring an ID (driver license, state issued ID, or passport works best).
For details, call Angela Hefter at 661-992-3840 or email JHF49r@yahoo.com
