PALMDALE — The Jacob Hefter Foundation and the Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive (Quartz Hill Women’s Club) will hold the AV Saves Lives This Summer blood drive from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
To sign up for the blood drive visit donateblooodcedars.org. For details call Dave Keys at 310-717-5996.
