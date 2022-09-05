LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continues to bear down on Southern California, with a fifth straight Flex Alert in effect, Sunday, urging residents to conserve electricity during peak hours.
Excessive heat warnings were extended until at least 8 p.m., Wednesday, for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, along with the inland coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles.
The warning in the Antelope Valley will last until 9 p.m., Wednesday, with temperatures anticipated up to 113 degrees.
Forecasters also warned of possible monsoonal thunderstorms, today, across the mountains, deserts and portions of the valleys. Potential threats include heavy downpours with localized flooding, strong wind gusts over 50 mph, hail, and frequent lightning.
Sunday’s high temperatures reached 106 in Lancaster, where 0.15 inches of rain fell. Palmdale reached 104 degrees and Acton hit 102. California City peaked at 106, while Edwards Air Force Base reached 105, and Mojave topped out at 102.
Elsewhere, highs included 104 in downtown Los Angeles, 107 in Pasadena, 108 in Sherman Oaks, 109 in North Hollywood and 110 in Van Nuys.
Long Beach’s high of 108 degrees broke the previous record of 107 set in 1988, according to the National Weather Service.
Record temperatures were recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. Lancaster’s 109 was one degree higher than the previous record of 108 set in 1955. Palmdale’s 106 tied the record set in 1947 and in Sandberg, near the Grapevine, Saturday’s 99 degrees broke the previous record of 97 degrees, set in 1955.
Overnight lows are not offering much relief, staying in the 70s and even in the low 80s in some of the hotter areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.