LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas.

A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The weather service reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

"""again raising fears of electrical shortages"""...""avoid charging electric vehicles""...just wait till we are 100% electric vehicles...lol lol Clueless Idiots...they will ruin your life.

