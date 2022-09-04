LOS ANGELES — Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California, Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas.
A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm eight miles northwest of Mount Wilson, moving west at 10 mph. The weather service reported wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea-size hail.
Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects was possible.
Skies were expected to clear up by midnight.
Meanwhile, excessive heat warnings were in effect until at least 8 p.m., Tuesday, for the mountains and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, along with the inland coastal area, including downtown Los Angeles.
The warning in the Antelope Valley will last until 9 p.m., Wednesday, with temperatures anticipated up to 113 degrees.
Saturday’s highs topped out at 109 in Lancaster, 106 in Palmdale, 109 in California City, 108 in Boron, 107 at Edwards Air Force Base and 104 in Acton and Mojave. Other highs included 98 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 104 in Pasadena, 106 in Van Nuys and 107 in Santa Clarita.
Oppressively high temperatures were forecast to continue through the holiday weekend, again raising fears of electrical shortages as residents crank up the air conditioning.
The California Independent System Operator — which manages the state’s power grid — extended a Flex Alert through today, when the voluntary electricity conservation measures will be in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. for the fifth consecutive day.
During the alerts, residents are urged to take power-saving steps such as:
• Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher.
• Avoiding use of major appliances.
• Turning off unnecessary lights.
• Avoid charging electric vehicles.
"""again raising fears of electrical shortages"""...""avoid charging electric vehicles""...just wait till we are 100% electric vehicles...lol lol Clueless Idiots...they will ruin your life.
