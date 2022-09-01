PALMDALE — Triple-digit temperatures, on Wednesday, marked the start of six days of sweltering heat with predicted record-breaking temperatures that prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and most of Southern California, including the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Orange County, San Bernardino County and many other communities.
High temperatures were expected to last through the Labor Day weekend.
Lancaster recorded a high of 109 degrees, on Wednesday, with Palmdale and Acton at 107 degrees each.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” the weather service said.
Dangerously hot conditions, with high temperatures between 102 and 111 degrees, are expected through Monday.
The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert, Wednesday, to call for voluntary electricity conservation, between 4 and 9 p.m., “due to high temperatures pushing up energy demand and tightening available power supplies.”
“With excessive heat in the forecast across much of the state and Western US, the grid operator is expecting high electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use, and is calling for voluntary conservation steps to help balance supply and demand,” a news release by Cal-ISO said.
A Flex Alert is issued when the electricity grid is under stress due to generation or transmission outages, or from persistent hot temperatures, according to Cal-ISO.
Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency, on Wednesday, to temporarily increase energy production and reduce demand.
“This is just the latest reminder of how real the climate crisis is, and how it is impacting the everyday lives of Californians,” Newsom said in a statement. “While we are taking steps to get us through the immediate crisis, this reinforces the need for urgent action to end our dependence on fossil fuels that are destroying our climate and making these heat waves hotter and more common.”
Death Valley, which reached 123 degrees, on Wednesday, was expected to hit highs of 125 degrees today through Tuesday.
“We are anticipating this extreme heat to be a length and duration the likes of which we haven’t experienced in some time,” Newsom said, Wednesday, in comments broadcast on the governor’s YouTube channel. “Yes, we’re used to record-breaking temperatures, maybe a day or two, more episodic, but this is an extended period.”
Newsom encouraged residents to heed the call for conservation, noting that the most concerning days in terms of electricity demand will come, on Sunday and Monday, during Labor Day weekend.
“Try not to use too much electricity in those key hours,” he said, in reference to between 4 and 9 p.m.
He added: “Try to reduce your consumption to the extent possible. If you’re not home — it’s a holiday weekend, Labor Day weekend, you’re out enjoying yourself — we encourage you before you leave home, if you can turn those thermostats up to 85 degrees, that would also help reduce demand.”
For those who need to find a place to cool down during the heat wave, there are several options in the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale and unincorporated Los Angeles County.
The City of Lancaster has a cooling center in the community building at American Heroes Park, 642 West Jackman St. The city lists the days and hours of operation as under extreme conditions and as needed.
To find out if the Lancaster Cooling Center is activated, please contact the Public Safety Office at 661-723-6063 or PublicSafety@CityOfLancasterCA.org
The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is a designated cooling center open to people of all ages.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday,; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday. The library’s phone number is 661-267-5600.
The Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway adjacent to the library, will serve as a designated cooling center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Monday, when the library is closed for the Labor Day holiday.
Los Angeles County has three cooling centers in Lancaster. One is at the Lancaster Library, 601 West Lancaster Blvd., which is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., today through Saturday; and from noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday. The library will be closed on Monday for Labor Day.
Fox Field Airport, 4555 West Ave. G, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Sunday.
Antelope Valley Senior Center, 777 West Jackman St., has hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Visit https://ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ for details on LA County cooling centers and additional locations.
To stay safe during extreme heat, county officials recommended people stay indoors between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., when the sun’s burning rays are the hottest; drink two to four glasses of water every hour during times of extreme heat; and avoid alcohol, which can cause dehydration.
People are also encouraged to check up on neighbors, friends and relatives who do not have air conditioning.
They also recommended people drink low sugar fruit juices or sports drinks during exercise or when working outside to replace salt and minerals lost from sweating.
The extreme heat also affects pets. People are encouraged to keep their pets indoors, or if they will be outside, make sure they have plenty of water and a shaded area to help them keep cool. Never leave your pet alone in a vehicle, even if the window is cracked or open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.