Heat alert

Luis Hernandez clears the sidewalk, on Wednesday morning, at Marie Kerr Park in Palmdale. Southern California is in the grip of an extended heat wave, with high temperatures of up to 111 degrees possible, through Monday.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Triple-digit temperatures, on Wednesday, marked the start of six days of sweltering heat with predicted record-breaking temperatures that prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys and most of Southern California, including the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, Orange County, San Bernardino County and many other communities.

High temperatures were expected to last through the Labor Day weekend.

