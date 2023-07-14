LOS ANGELES — After a historically wet winter and a cloudy spring, California’s summer was in full swing Thursday as a heat wave that’s been scorching much of the US Southwest brings triple-digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires.
Blistering conditions will build Friday and throughout the weekend in the central and southern parts of the state, where many residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year, the National Weather Service warned.
Midday highs were mostly expected to be above 100 degrees, and desert areas could reach 120, forecasters said. Little relief was expected overnight, when temperatures could remain in the 80s. Excessive heat warnings and watches were posted or set to take effect for much of the state through the weekend.
Temperatures in the Antelope Valley today are forecast between 101 and 109. Highs could climb as high as 113 on Saturday and Sunday.
Across California, public libraries, senior centers and police department lobbies were being prepared to open as cooling centers while the heat worsened, especially in the desert areas where temperatures were expected to soar well past triple digits.
In Palm Springs, John Summers, who is homeless, climbed through a dry riverbed Thursday to seek shade at a homeless encampment. The high was expected to near 110 degrees.
“I just use water,” Summers said. “You know, I basically just use water as much as I can. And hit shade. And you know the mall, wherever they’ll let you in.”
Palm Springs has just 20 indoor beds at its sole overnight shelter, leaving everyone else to tolerate the heat as best they can.
“It’s tough. I don’t know. I don’t know how anyone can do it really,” said Roman Ruiz, the city’s homeless services coordinator.
Across the US, more than 113 million people were under extreme heat advisories, watches and warnings, mostly in the Southwest, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday.
Forecasters said the long-duration heat wave is extremely dangerous, especially for older people, homeless residents and other vulnerable populations. The heat could persist into next week as a high pressure dome moves west from Texas.
Meanwhile, California’s wildfire season is ramping up amid the hot, dry conditions with a series of blazes erupting across the state this week, said Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the Natural Resources Agency, at a media briefing this week.
Crowfoot said global climate change is “supercharging” heat waves. California has instituted a $400 million extreme heat action plan to protect workers, help vulnerable communities and assist local communities in opening cooling centers.
The plan, announced last year as an update to state recommendations made a decade earlier, has a broad range of near- and long-term goals. Elements include raising public awareness, statewide public health monitoring to identify heat illness events early on, and developing codes and regulations to protect everything from schools to water supplies.
