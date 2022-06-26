LOS ANGELES — Temperatures will soar above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland, today and Monday, prompting forecasters to issue heat advisories.
The advisories will be in effect from 10 a.m. today to 8 p.m. Monday in the mountains and the San Fernando, San Gabriel and Santa Clarita valleys.
Temperatures in the Antelope Valley will not rise to advisory level but will still be unusually warm. Today’s high will be between 98 and 106, according to the National Weather Service, and Monday will be between 96 and 104.
Saturday’s high in downtown Los Angeles was expected to hit 85 degrees, rising to 91, today, and 92, on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
In the San Fernando Valley, Saturday’s high was 97 in Calabasas, where temperatures of 99 degrees, today, and 100, on Monday, were expected. In Woodland Hills, a high of 99 was expected, Saturday, rising to 100, today and Monday.
Pasadena was looking at a high of 94 on Saturday, but 95, today, and 97, on Monday.
The very warm and dry conditions will produce elevated fire weather conditions through Tuesday with brief critical conditions in the windiest areas, according to the weather service.
Temperatures are expected to drop to less dangerous levels beginning Wednesday, and staying relatively mild heading into the weekend.
As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
