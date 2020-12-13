LANCASTER — Families and individuals can enjoy the lights and feed a student in need by donating nonperishable food items such as soups, beans, pasta and more to the Antelope Valley College Hearts & Hands Pantry on “Candy Cane Lane,” Clark Court, off Avenue J-8 just east of the Lancaster campus.
A collection barrel will be 43946 Clark Court from dusk to 11 p.m. beginning Friday and continuing through Dec. 24.
Christmas is a busy time at Clark Court, where the cul-de-sac of 12 houses shine with colorful lights and elaborate decorations that attract thousands of visitors each year.
AV College’s Associated Student Organization operates Hearts & Hands, a program for students in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.