Cimarron Elementary School

Cimarron Elementary School is one of four Palmdale School District schools to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools. With the additions, the District has 13 schools with the honor.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Chaparral Prep Academy, Cimarron and Summerwind elementary schools and Palmdale Learning Plaza are the newest schools in the Palmdale School District to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools, bringing the District’s overall total to 13 schools.

“Every year for the last six years we’ve been able to add different schools each year,” Elena Esquer, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services said.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

They should do a survey based on "Test Score Grades" That is why the children are in school.

