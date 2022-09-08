PALMDALE — Chaparral Prep Academy, Cimarron and Summerwind elementary schools and Palmdale Learning Plaza are the newest schools in the Palmdale School District to achieve status as Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase schools, bringing the District’s overall total to 13 schools.
“Every year for the last six years we’ve been able to add different schools each year,” Elena Esquer, Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services said.
Palmdale’s Board of Education recognized all 13 schools at Tuesday evening’s Board meeting.
Capturing Kids’ Hearts is a relationship-building program developed by The Flippen Group to help educators build positive relationships with students to help establish a safe learning environment.
“It’s a schoolwide effort, so it really takes everybody, it takes teachers and classified, it takes everybody from the folks that are getting the food to the principal in the office to the secretary answering the phone,” Esquer said. “It’s a real schoolwide effort from everyone.”
Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools are recognized for their excellence in creating safe and welcoming environments where students are relationally connected and eager to learn, according to a description.
The schools will be used as demonstration schools for other districts that want to share in this same level of success. In 2016, Ocotillo Elementary School was the first school in the District to be designated a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School.
The process to gain status as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School is rigorous. Individual schools are evaluated based on survey and performance data. A Flippen Group team also visits each campus to check and see what is happening at campuses. They also look for decreases in suspension and expulsion rates and raises in attendance rates to see that there is a common thread on campus. They also survey teachers, staff and administrators and look at performance data.
“It’s a very extensive process,” Esquer said.
After the initial application that includes survey responses, an all-day visit at the school is scheduled. The process must be repeated annually to maintain a school’s status.
“The reasons it’s yearly is because The Flippen Group that originated Capturing Kids’ Hearts, they want to ensure that it’s fully built into the organizational culture; that it’s fully built into the schools,” Esquer said. “They want to make sure that every year they’re still up to that standard of showcase.”
They should do a survey based on "Test Score Grades" That is why the children are in school.
