LANCASTER — A pretrial hearing is scheduled, for Tuesday morning, in an Antelope Valley courthouse for Anaiyah Alise Perry, a Lancaster woman charged with murder and assault in connection with her seven-month-old son’s death in November 2018.
Perry, now 23, is charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving her son, Royal Marshall, in a residence on Moccasin Place in Lancaster.
Perry was arrested, in September 2019, by Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives and has remained behind bars in lieu of $2 million bail since then.
Dr. Matthew Miller, who performed an autopsy on the boy, testified, in April 2021, that he determined the baby had died from blunt force neck trauma, with the manner of death determined to be a homicide.\
Perry was ordered to stand trial, in April 2021. Perry could face a potential life prison term with the possibility of parole if she is convicted as charged.
