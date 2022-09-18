BALTIMORE (AP) — A court hearing has been set, for Monday, in Baltimore to consider a request from prosecutors to vacate the 2000 murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”
Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn scheduled the hearing for 2 p.m., The Baltimore Sun reported.
The development comes after Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion, Wednesday, saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.
Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was killed, in 1999. Her body was found buried in a Baltimore park.
Syed, 42, has maintained his innocence for decades and captured the attention of millions, in 2014, when the debut season of the “Serial” podcast focused on the case and raised doubts about some of the evidence, including cellphone tower data.
Prosecutors said in their motion that they weren’t asserting that Syed is innocent but they lacked confidence “in the integrity of the conviction” and recommended he be released on his own recognizance or bail.
