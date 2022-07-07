LANCASTER — A public hearing for a proposed increase in the solid waste collection fee for single-family dwelling units that would be collected on the tax roll is scheduled for 5 p.m., Tuesday, in Council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The City Council approved a resolution, at the May 24, meeting to amend the city’s existing agreement with WM (formerly Waste Management) stating the base rate for solid waste collection from a single-family dwellings to provide basic three-cart service would be set at about $450 a year, or at $37.55 a month.
The proposed higher fees are due to a new state law, SB 1383, signed by Gov. Jerry Brown, in September 2016, that went into effect, at the start of this year. It requires that all organic materials be sent to organics-processing facilities, which is a costlier process.
“This has nothing to do with the city; this has nothing to do with Waste Management,” Vice Mayor Marvin Crist said,at the May 24 meeting. “All the blame goes on the state because they made the rule. It’s just, your food waste has to be separated now.”
Instead of a quarterly bill from WM, if the proposed fee increase is approved, it would be collected on the tax roll. Customers would be billed annually as part of the Los Angeles County property tax bill.
Under Proposition 218, the city was required to mail a public hearing notice for the proposed solid waste collection fee increase to the serviced parcels owners about 45 days prior to holding the public hearing.
Property owners or tenants can protest the proposed fee hike by sending a letter via mail to the City of Lancaster, 44933 Fern Ave., Lancaster, CA 93534, Attn: Kathleen Stenback, Deputy City Clerk, or at the conclusion of the public hearing.
Protests received by email or fax will not be accepted. In addition, oral comments given at the public hearing do not qualify as a formal protest, unless they are accompanied by a written protest, according to a sample notice.
“If written protests against the election to have fees for solid waste collection at single-family dwellings collected on the tax roll are presented by a majority of owners or tenants prior to the close of the public hearing, collection on the tax roll will be rejected,” the notice said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.