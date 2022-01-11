LAKE HUGHES — The Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing, tonight, to collect feedback on two draft map options as the single-school district transitions from an at-large election system to a by-trustee area election system in time for the Nov. 8 election.
The intent is to offer greater opportunities for Board representation for candidates who might not otherwise be elected under the current “at-large” system, the District said.
Under the by-trustee area election system, only those registered voters who live within the designated trustee area can vote for the candidate, who must also live in the area. Under the current “at-large election system, every registered voter who lives within the District’s boundaries can vote for any candidate.
The District’s total population is 3,363 people, of whom 2,654 are eligible to vote. Each trustee area will have between 646 and 688 people.
The draft “green” and “purple” maps were created by a demographer following two “pre-map” public hearings held, last October. Visit https://helus.org/announcements to view the draft maps.
The virtual and in-person meeting is schedule for 6:30 p.m., today, in the boardroom at the District office, 16633 Elizabeth Lake Road.
To participate via Zoom visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85195209796?pwd=TVFZUVg0Ykhlc2VKUm1lVnlaTDBRUT09. Use Meeting ID 851 9520 9796 with password: 780866. To dial in call 669-900-6833 and use the same Meeting ID and password.
