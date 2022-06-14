LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster’s proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget and five-year Capital Improvement Program totals an estimated $262.7 million, including $44.4 million for the Capital Improvement Program.
The proposed Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget addresses community needs while maintaining healthy reserves totaling approximately 40% that will enable the city to continue providing the community with a full scope of high-quality principal services, programs and special events that enhance the quality of life for all residents, according to a staff report by City Manager Jason Caudle and Director of Finance George Harris.
The city’s proposed budget addresses the City Council’s six priorities,including public safety, Measure LC appropriations, economic development and new facilities, programs and services.
The City Council will hold a joint public hearing, today, for the proposed 2022-23 Fiscal Year budgets and Capital Improvement program.
The public hearings include the City Council and the council acting as Lancaster Housing Authority, Lancaster Choice Energy and Lancaster Power Authority.
The public hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m., in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.