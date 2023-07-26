Water Watch

PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers interested in how the water agency tests for and ensures water quality are invited to a special presentation on Aug. 3.

The free “Let’s Talk H2O!” event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, 700 East Ave. S in Palmdale. There, participants will tour the laboratory to see how water is tested and the results reported to the public.

