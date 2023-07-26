PALMDALE — Palmdale Water District customers interested in how the water agency tests for and ensures water quality are invited to a special presentation on Aug. 3.
The free “Let’s Talk H2O!” event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Leslie O. Carter Water Treatment Plant, 700 East Ave. S in Palmdale. There, participants will tour the laboratory to see how water is tested and the results reported to the public.
“This will be a great opportunity for our ratepayers to come see what we do at the lab and learn about how we test water to ensure it meets the strict guidelines set by federal and state agencies,” Water Quality and Regulatory Affairs Supervisor Amanda Thompson said. “It will give people a close-up look at what we do behind-the-scenes every day with water testing and reporting.”
Thompson runs the lab and supervises three lab analysts. They, along with other PWD staff, collected more than 3,500 water samples and completed more than 18,000 tests for over 80 regulated contaminants in 2022.
During the event, Thompson will also share information about the annual Consumer Confidence Report. Mandated by the California State Water Resources Control Board Division of Drinking Water, the report must be published by July 1 each year. It shows results from the thousands of tests from water sources used for PWD’s distribution.
The report also includes information about PWD’s three water sources — groundwater, runoff captured in the reservoir behind the Littlerock Dam and State Water Project supplies carried through the California Aqueduct — and the amount supplied by each source for the given year.
“The CCR can be a lot to take in with all the charts and scientific jargon,” Thompson said. “During the event, I will go through and explain the report and its significance.”
