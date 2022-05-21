MOJAVE — In August 2020, Mojave pilots Diane Barney and Dustin Mosher took their 1942 Boeing Stearman biplane to Hawaii to take part in aerial celebrations for the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, the end of World War II battles with Japan.
The Stearman, a World War II Navy trainer airplane, was ferried from San Diego across the Pacific aboard the USS Essex amphibious assault ship, joined by about a dozen other World War II warbirds. All were transported to Pearl Harbor for the commemoration, which included flyovers of the USS Missouri, the battleship where the Japanese surrender was made official, on Sept. 2, 1942.
Barney, who is president of the Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors, will share the story of this trek, today, at the airport.
Her talk will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard.
The program is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Barney’s presentation is a last-minute substitution for the previously-scheduled talk by Jeff Bryant about maintaining the B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. Bryant’s program will be rescheduled at a later date, organizers said.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Donations to support the museum foundation are appreciated.
