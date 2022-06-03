LANCASTER — The four remaining directors on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District’s Board of Directors unanimously decided, on Thursday, to leave open the vacant seat formerly held by Michael Rives until the November election.
The Board, which governs Antelope Valley Medical Center, declared the vacancy, on April 27, eight days after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the Board, deciding he could not hold two elected offices at once.
The Board met in special session, Thursday afternoon, to discuss whether to appoint a director to the vacancy or wait until the election. The Board faced a June 18 deadline to make a decision.
This does not allow enough time for the Board to solicit candidates, interview them and make a decision for appointment, Director Kristina Hong said.
“It’s almost a little reckless on our end,” she said.
Additionally, the amount of time it would take to get the newly appointed director up to speed would mean they could not be effective until August or September, just before they would have to run in the election anyway, she said.
The drive to remove Rives from the Healthcare District Board has been contentious, with Rives arguing that his removal disregards the votes of those who elected him.
“I felt that the Board should not be involved in the controversy surrounding Mr. Rives,” Director Dr. Don Parazo said, stating the Board should be seen as neutral in the process. “I don’t think it’s our position to choose a candidate at this point.”
The Board heard from only one member of the public during the meetng — Diana Beard-Williams, who said it was “unconscionable” that the Board did not work to maintain Rives on the Board and “to protect the votes of thousands of people.”
“I think that it’s very good that you’re going to wait for another election,” she said.
The judge’s April 19 decision that resulted in Rives’ removal was the culmination of a process that began, in December 2020, shortly after he was elected to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Antelope Valley Community College District boards.
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him.
The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
Rives was sworn into office on the AV Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020. Three days later, he was sworn in as a member of the AV College Board of Trustees. According to the law, Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board.
Judge Chalfant agreed.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote, in an April 19 ruling.
Valley Press Staff Writer Julie Drake contributed to this report.
