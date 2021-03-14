LANCASTER — The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Monday to consider recommending the City Council certification of the final environmental impact report prepared for the proposed Lancaster Health District master plan, an associated general plan amendment and zone change, and approval of the Lancaster Health District Master Plan.
The proposed Lancaster Health District master plan would guide future development around Antelope Valley Hospital within the central portion of the City, approximately one mile southwest of the downtown.
The plan area is generally bounded by Avenue J to the north, AvenueJ-12 to the south, 20th Street West to the west, and 12th Street West to the east. The plan area covers 272.4 acres, and allows for development of the plan area over the next 20 years.
The proposed projects include replacement of the existing hospital with a new 700,000-square-foot, 300-bed hospital; 12,000-square-foot plant facility; 340,800 square feet of acute and sub-acute care facilities with 364 beds; 480,000 square feet of continuum of care facilities with 400 beds; 1,600 residential units (250 condos and 1,350 apartments); 600,000 square feet of office space including medical; 242,000 square feet of commercial retail and restaurant space; a 180-room hotel and 70,000 square-foot conference center; and an 1,100 space parking garage, according to a staff report by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
As part of the proposed project approvals, the General Plan designation would be changed to mixed-use, and the zoning changed to mixed-use health district, according to a staff report.
The plan area is divided into three districts centered on 15th Street West and Avenue J-8. The districts are the Central District, at the northwest corner of Avenue J-8 and 15th Street West; the South Campus, at the southwest corner of Avenue J-8 and 15th Street West; and the East Neighborhood, on the east side of 15th Street West.
Each district will have its own zoning designation — either the District Core, general or edge.
The District Core, in the central portion of the Central District, places an emphasis on medical and office uses. This would also be the location of the new hospital and associated facilities.
The District General promotes an active mix of residential and retail uses. The area surrounds the District Core and is also located in the South Campus, and along the 15th Street West and Avenue J frontages of the East Neighborhood. This area includes residential, non-medical office, civic, education, and retail uses.
The District Edge would provide a buffer between the more intense development west of 15th Street West and the residential uses to the east of the plan area.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
In response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Executive Order N-29-20, the meeting will be conducted telephonically and audio streamed live on Channel 28 and the City’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/connect/public-meetings
Residents can also watch via Zoom by calling 1-669-900-9128; Meeting ID: 954 2099 3710; Passcode: 745347, or use visithttps://zoom.us/j/95420993710?pwd=SXU0RncxWUdMeWY0R0JzTXNwSWJHUT09
