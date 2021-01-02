LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District reported a financial loss for the month of November on Wednesday.
AVHD Chief Financial Officer Ken Robinson said during a Board of directors meeting that November and December have been difficult months financially for the District.
“Our net revenue, actually surprisingly, is doing much better than we did last year,” he said. “Partly it’s because our business office and the collections and the work that they’re doing has been just outstanding this year.”
Compared to last year’s numbers for November, the District’s productive salaries are over by $429,000.
“It really means when you drill down in it, it’s not the overhead departments … the variance is in really inpatient care nursing,” Robinson said.
He also said the District has more full-time equivalent employees per occupied bed this year compared to last year.
The District also spent $1.5 million on registry and contracts including an additional 29 contract registered nurses.
“Needless to say, the contract firms are demanding a high rate,” Robinson said.
An additional unforeseen cost of nearly $400,000 for the District came from a law that was passed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in late October.
Employees who believe or do have COVID would be able to get paid time off for up to 80 hours of work or $5,000.
“These funds would not come out of their own personal paid time off bank,” Robinson said. “Basically, it would be funded by the organization and by the hospital.”
Pharmacy costs also rose to $1.6 million, a trend that has been steadily rising. The District spent $1.5 million in October and close to $1 million the month before.
“We spent a lot of money on Remdesivir,” Robinson said. “I think, so far this year we spent probably close to $800,000 on that drug.”
