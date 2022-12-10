Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board

Newly sworn-in directors for the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors are Dr. Don Parazo (left), Steve Hofbauer and Dr. Doddanna Krishna.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is officially at full strength, with the swearing-in of three directors, on Friday.

Returning incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer each took the oath of office before family, friends and hospital staff.

