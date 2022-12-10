LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors is officially at full strength, with the swearing-in of three directors, on Friday.
Returning incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer each took the oath of office before family, friends and hospital staff.
Healthcare District General Counsel Troy Schell administered the oath of office to Parazo and Hofbauer, while Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist administered the oath for Krishna.
CEO Ed Mirzabegian welcomed the new directors, saying their arrival is timely. “We have a lot of great things we need to finish in the next couple of years,” he said.
“We want to make AV (Medical Center) the hospital of choice for all people of the Antelope Valley and surrounding areas,” Krishna said after taking the oath. “We need to partner with Palmdale Regional Medical Center in areas that will benefit Antelope Valley.”
