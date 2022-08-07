The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors race could be a crowded one this November.
A seventh candidate filed nomination papers for the Board, and it was not incumbent Dr. Phil Tuso, whose term expires in December.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors race could be a crowded one this November.
A seventh candidate filed nomination papers for the Board, and it was not incumbent Dr. Phil Tuso, whose term expires in December.
Healthcare worker Getro F. Elize, the newly appointed City of Palmdale Planning Commissioner, filed nomination papers for one of two full-term, four-year seats on the Board, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Elize previously ran for office, in 2020, when he sought the Congressional District 25 seat held by Rep. Mike Garcia.
The six other candidates include incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, who filed his nomination papers to run for re-election. Retired hospital worker Michael Rives and electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson also filed their candidate paperwork for one of two full-term, four-year seats on the Board.
If Tuso does not file nomination papers by Friday’s deadline, the nomination period for his seat will be extended five days, to Aug. 17, for any candidate except Tuso.
Former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna, former director/attorney Steve Fox and John Bryson pulled nomination papers for one of the full-term seats.
Dr. Jawad Bermani and former Director Mateo Olivarez filed nomination papers for the two-year seat. Lancaster residents Diana Beard-Williams and Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the seat.
The Palmdale City Council race added another potential candidate for the new Council District 5 seat: Jason Zink, who pulled has nomination papers, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Other potential candidates are Antony Calix Garcia, Mario Moises Melara and Erika Gloria Alverdi. As of Thursday, Melara is the only candidate to file nomination paperwork for the District 5 seat.
Palmdale City Councilwoman Laura Bettencourt, who represents Council District 3, became the first candidate to qualify for the ballot. At least four potential candidates pulled nomination papers to challenger her, including Planning Commissioner Marcos Alvarez, Bettencourt’s nominee.
Samuel Garcia Jr. filed his nomination papers for the District 3 seat. David T. Gomez and Brian Uribe pulled nomination papers for the seat. Uribe also pulled nomination papers for a seat on the Palmdale School District Board of Education.
Only one potential candidate, Eric Ohlsen, has pulled nomination papers for the Council District 4 seat held by Juan Carrillo. Since Carrillo is running for the 39th Assembly District seat, the filing deadline for the District 4 seat will be extended to Aug. 17.
In the Wilsona School District race, incumbents Anne E. Misicka and Robert Harris pulled nomination papers for re-election for Trustee areas No. 2 and 3, respectively. Robert D. Miller pulled nomination papers to run for the Trustee Area No. 1 seat.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.