LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors will meet in a special session at noon, today, to potentially appoint someone to fill the vacancy created when former director Micheal Rives was removed from the Board, after a judge determined he could not hold two elected offices at the same time.
The meeting, which is open to the public, will be held virtually using Microsoft Teams. Those wishing to participate may call 661-505-9732, meeting ID 239-480-603.
The Board, which governs Antelope Valley Medical Center, declared the vacancy, on April 27, eight days after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge granted a complaint for quo warranto to remove Rives from his elected position on the Board.
The Board has 60 days since the declaration of a vacancy to fill the position, under state law.
The notice and agenda for the special meeting lists, as the only action item, “Discussion and Possible Action to Appoint Director to Fill Vacancy or Call for Election.”
The judge’s April 19 decision was the culmination of a process that began, in December 2020, shortly after he was elected to the Antelope Valley Healthcare District and Antelope Valley Community College District boards.
Rives was elected to the AV Healthcare District Board and Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees, in November 2020. The city of Lancaster sent Rives a letter — signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris — after Rives was sworn in to both offices, in December 2020. The letter asked him to resign from the AV Healthcare District Board or face legal action to remove him. The city said Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
Government Code section 1099 bars any public officer, whether appointed or elected, from simultaneously holding two public offices where there is a possibility of a significant clash of duties or loyalties given the powers and jurisdiction of the offices.
Rives was sworn into office on the AV Healthcare District Board, on Dec. 8, 2020. Three days later, he was sworn in as a member of the AV College Board of Trustees. According to the law, Rives would have to forfeit the first office to which he was sworn, which was the AV Healthcare District Board.
Judge Chalfant agreed.
“Consequently, he has forfeited, and must be removed from, his position on the Healthcare District Board pursuant to Govt. Code Section 1099,” Chalfant wrote, in an April 19 ruling.
Valley Press Staff Writer Julie Drake contributed to this report.
