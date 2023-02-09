SACRAMENTO — A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California’s most at-risk Medicaid patients — including the homeless and those with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.
The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research said for every 1,000 people enrolled in California’s Whole Person Care pilot program, there were 45 fewer hospitalizations and 130 fewer emergency room visits when compared with a similar group of patients who were not in the program.
